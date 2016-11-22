Deciding that my reading about the prospects for the Trump presidency wasn’t scary enough this morning, Spotify decided to troll me with a incipient fascism soundtrack, going from First We Take Manhattan through The Man Comes Around to Under The God. Now, some of you may take this a sign that I have too many songs about the dangers of fascism on my main playlist (and it didn’t even get to If You Tolerate This…), but I instead see it as a challenge to go and find more of them.
So, I thought it was time to throw open the field to suggestions for other songs about fascism, just to get an idea of what else is out there, and as a preparatory soundtrack to fighting back. And to make it even easier to contribute I’ve created a collaborative Spotify playlist for your suggestions, and others that occur to me in time. Or you can just throw them out in the comments and we can have a good argument about whether certain tracks are against fascism or not.
The most obvious that leaps to mind is Heaven 17’s (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang. As banned by the BBC.
Or a few from Tom Robinson / Tom Robinson Band: Power In the Darkness is probably the most powerful, and perhaps We Didn’t Know What Was Going On.
Pet Shop Boys’ Integral was anti-Blair, but is just as topical for state power today, if not specifically anti-fascist…
Though I have a feeling that if the BBC played even the most saccharine of ‘Why can’t we just get along?’ songs like Ebony and Ivory today, the Sun and the Mail would shriek “bias”.
My current favourite song about fascism is ‘Miss Pavilchenko’ by Woody Guthrie.
On YouTube here:
Nothing Ever Happens by Del Amitri
I’ve been prefacing my lectures on Extremism with 5-10 minutes of relevant music and video; this week was Fascism, so Tomorrow Belongs To Me was the obvious choice. But what to pair it with? I thought about it for ages – wish this post had been written a couple of days earlier – and eventually came up with Station to Station, the second section especially:
“Drink to the men who protect you and I!
Drink! Drink! Drain your glass, raise your glass high!”
If that doesn’t capture some of the positive appeal of Fascism, I don’t know what does.