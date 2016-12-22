Three party constituency tri-points

Following the forthcoming resignation of Jamie Reed from the Commons, there’ll be a by-election coming soon in the Copeland constituency. As someone who regularly visits the Lake District I was curious about what the full boundaries of the constituency were, both to scope out the potential for an excuse for a quick holiday campaigning hard in the by-election and to work out what would be the highest represented point in England in the period when Copeland, which includes Scafell Pike, has no MP. The answer to that is the summit of Helvellyn, which forms part of the boundary between Copeland and Penrith and the Border (represented by Rory Stewart).

I discovered something interesting while looking at that border – when I went up Helvellyn a couple of years ago, it seems the route we took up (following the stream from Dunmail Raise to Grisedale Taren, then over Dollywagon Pike and Nethermost Pike) first followed the boundary between Copeland and Westmorland and Lonsdale, then the boundary between Copeland and Penrith and the Border, which means that around where the two pictures above were taken was the tripoint where all three constituencies meet. The first picture is the view down the stream towards Dunmail Raise, so the left hand side of it is the Liberal Democrat gold of Tim Farron’s Westmorland and Lonsdale, while the right is the bright Labour red of Copeland. The second is Grisedale Tarn, in the true blue lands of Penrith and the Border.

But that got me thinking: while there are obviously plenty of tripoints where constituencies meet (and I’m sure someone will tell me if there’s a quadpoint anywhere in Britain), how many of them are places represented by three different parties like this one. From what I can work out (and I’m open to corrections) this is what I found:

Scotland: none. Despite having four parties holding seats, the three non-SNP seats don’t border on each other and even when Dumfries and Galloway touches a non-SNP seat at the border, it’s also Conservative-held (Penrith and the Border).

Northern Ireland: Eight of them, helped by having several parties in Parliament. I’m also not sure if there’s a quadpoint in the centre of Belfast, which would have been four-party between 2010 and 2015 but is only three party now.

Foyle (SDLP), Londonderry E (DUP) and W Tyrone (Sinn Fein)

Mid-Ulster (Sinn Fein), Antrim North (DUP) and Antrim South (UUP)

Antrim South (UUP), North Belfast (DUP) and West Belfast (Sinn Fein)

West Belfast (Sinn Fein), South Belfast (SDLP), North Belfast (DUP), East Belfast (DUP) – the possible quadpoint

South Belfast (SDLP), West Belfast (Sinn Fein) and Lagan Valley (DUP)

South Down (SDLP), Newry and Armagh (Sinn Fein) and Upper Bann (DUP)

Fermanagh and South Tyrone (UUP), Mid-Ulster (Sinn Fein) and Upper Bann (DUP)

Fermanagh and South Tyrone (UUP), Newry and Armagh (Sinn Fein) and Upper Bann (DUP)

Wales: Seven seats, all involving Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives.

Dwyfor Merionedd (Plaid Cymru), Clwyd South (Labour) and Clwyd West (Conservative)

Dwyfor Merionedd (Plaid Cymru), Clwyd South (Labour) and Montgomeryshire (Conservative)

Dwyfor Merionedd (Plaid Cymru), Ceredigion (Liberal Democrat) and Montgomeryshire (Conservative)

Ceredigion (Liberal Democrat), Carmarthen East and Dinefwr (Plaid Cymru) and Preseli Pembrokeshire (Conservative)

Ceredigion (Liberal Democrat), Carmarthen East and Dinefwr (Plaid Cymru) and Brecon and Radnorshire (Conservative)

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr (Plaid Cymru), Llanelli (Labour) and Gower (Conservative)

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr (Plaid Cymru), Neath (Labour) and Gower (Conservative)

England: Despite having a lot more seats than the other three nations, there are only eleven in England, because so many seats are held by the Tories and Labour. Two of the seats held by other parties (Norfolk North and Clacton) are wholly surrounded by Tory seats.

Copeland (Labour), Westmorland and Lonsdale (Liberal Democrat) and Penrith and the Border (Conservative)

Leeds North West (Liberal Democrat), Pudsey (Conservative) and Leeds West (Labour)

Leeds North West (Liberal Democrat), Leeds North East (Labour) and Elmet and Rothwell (Conservative)

Sheffield Hallam (Liberal Democrat), Penistone and Stocksbridge (Labour) and High Peak (Conservative)

Sheffield Hallam (Liberal Democrat), Derbyshire Dales (Conservative) and Derbyshire North East (Labour)

Southport (Liberal Democrat), South Ribble (Conservative) and Lancashire West (Labour)

Richmond Park (Liberal Democrat), Brentford and Isleworth (Labour) and Twickenham (Conservative)

Richmond Park (Liberal Democrat), Hammersmith (Labour) and Chelsea and Fulham (Conservative)

Carshalton and Wallington (Liberal Democrat), Sutton and Cheam (Conservative) and Mitcham and Morden (Labour)

Carshalton and Wallington (Liberal Democrat), Croydon North (Labour) and Croydon South (Conservative)

Brighton Pavilion (Green), Hove (Labour) and Arundel and South Downs (Conservative)

So there we are. Twenty-six tripoints in total, which means I have another twenty-five to visit if I want to complete the set, though not quite sure how to visit the two Richmond Park ones, which are in the middle of the Thames.

