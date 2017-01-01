Top posts of 2016

It’s not been the busiest of blogging years for me, but there have still been a few posts here. Which were the most popular?

Most popular overall was actually from 2014: Why do people join political parties (and why don’t they do it now?) This is a post that’s managed (thanks to a vaguely clickbaity title) to get itself high up in Google searches for various terms and it’s rare for a day to go by without it getting some hits.

Of posts actually written this year, the top five turned out to be:

5) Is Will Quince MP psychic? The answer may surprise you – but it probably won’t.

4) The Mandela Effect: because it’s easier to assume alternate universes than faulty memories Some of you have no memory of hearing of this blog post before now.

3) Why I’m stepping back up and running for Council again And if you don’t want to know the result, don’t click here.

2) Why the 2014 coup against Clegg was botched Yes, I wrote about 2014 events in 2016, because that’s how up to the minute my political commentary is.

1) Open to your ‘legitimate concerns’ Open Britain has been underwhelming me (and many others) from the start.

So that was 2016. Now let us never speak of this again.

