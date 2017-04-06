There used to be a distinct summer ‘silly season’ in British politics. Unfortunately, global warming and the catastrophic meltdown of most rational sense about politics in this country means we’re now living in a permanent silly season where ideas that would normally be laughed off are now taken utterly seriously. So, we have this:
Blair has publicly stressed that the institute will not become a new centrist political party. But in private, close allies admit that the idea of a new party emerging around the time of the next British general election is being seriously considered.
With Theresa May’s Conservative Party resolute in its hard Brexit stance, Labour under Jeremy Corbyn declining to offer resistance to the triggering of Article 50 to take Britain out of the EU, and the Lib Dems a minuscule parliamentary force with just nine MPs, the question of whether a new party is needed to oppose Brexit has become a favorite topic in Westminster.
While the Lib Dems publicly eschew such talk, Farron was contacted last summer by a close ally of former Tory Chancellor George Osborne, who suggested the creation of a centrist party called “The Democrats,” the New Statesman reported. Nick Clegg, the Lib Dem former deputy prime minister, met with Blair in November, ahead of the creation of his new institute in March.
Like so many ideas associated with Blair, this one too has its roots abroad, this time in the remarkable and rapid ascent of Emmanuel Macron to frontrunner in the French Presidential election. In the past year, he’s jumped from the Socialist Party, set up his own movement (En Marche! – or, as Google Translate likes to call it, Walk!) and become very appealing to a population that’s become very tired of the old parties of left and right. (By the way, if he gets into power and disappoints his supporters with his education funding policies, I’ve already copyrighted ‘Nick Cloeuf’)
Of course, if Macron wasn’t there to be held up as the shining example, then the mantle of Great Centrist Role Model would have remained with Canada’s Justin Trudeau who took the Canadian Liberals from third place into majority government in 2015. Like Macron, Trudeau was an outsider if you squint hard enough – the son of a former Prime Minister, he’d eschewed a political career until a few years ago – but unlike him, had the advantage of becoming leader of a party that, while it was at a low ebb, had provided more Canadian Prime Ministers and governments than any other.
Somehow, these two pieces of electoral fortune outside of the UK have translated into a belief that what the British people are crying out for is a new centre party led by Tony Blair and George Osborne. Like a rushed undergrad essay, it’s making a big leap to some rather bold and unsupported conclusions, but it is based on some solid ground.
Obviously, people talking about setting up new centre parties is of great personal and academic interest to me, but the actual prospect of Blair, Osborne et al doing it doesn’t fill me with any great hopes for its success (even if they’re eminence grises, kept well away from the public spotlight). It feels to me as though they (and others) have spotted that there’s a gap in the electoral market and decided that it’s necessary to fill it without asking why no one’s come along to fill it already.
The first problem is that the term ‘centre party’ covers a wide range of different parties and proponents of one don’t seem to have any clue about which of them their party would be. We can probably assume it won’t be one of the old Scandinavian Centre parties which tied old agrarian parties in which the urban bourgeoisie, but are they looking at following the model of the Christian Democrat parties that sought to occupy the centre between extremes of right and left, or the various post-dictatorship Democratic Centre parties (like the one David Sanders advocated last year) that sought to rebuild the democratic foundations of a country, or are they looking towards the model of catch-all liberal parties that try to combine both right- and left-liberalism in the same party? They’re all commonly referred to as centre parties, but they have a very different approach to politics and come from different political circumstances. It’s all well and good talking about the need for a centre party, but what is that party actually going to stand for?
Second, there’s the problem that just saying ‘we’re going to create a new political party’ is just a tiny part of the process. One can set up a nice shiny office somewhere in London, pay someone to design you a nice logo, but political parties need people to function, especially in Britain. Not only do you need to recruit a membership, you need to find an activist base within that membership who’ll go and do all the donkey work of populating the institutions that make up a political party. The key driver of the RoadTrip 2015 campaign that’s got the Tories under such heavy investigation at the moment was the problem of getting actual feet on the ground to do campaigning in key constituencies. It’s all well and good having lots of people to make interesting graphs in your HQ, but who’s going to be calling members and supporters in Easthampton West to find out who’ll agree to do polling station telling on election day? The idea that a party might somehow ’emerge’ shortly before the next election ignores everything that’s involved with creating an actually functioning political party.
Third, there’s what you might call the SDP problem (and I deserve some sort of congratulations for going a thousand words into this without mentioning them): the British electoral system makes it ridiculously hard for a new party to break through into Parliament. There’s a catch-22 problem for all new parties: you’re going to need well over 20%, possibly 30% of the national vote share to make a significant breakthrough into Parliament, but unless you’ve made that breakthrough into Parliament, people aren’t going to think you’re credible enough to be worth voting for to get you that share of the vote that gives you a breakthrough. Otherwise you’ll be following the example of the Alliance in the 80s (and UKIP in 2015) in doing moderately well in a lot of seats, but winning next to none of them. As I’ve said before, being an equidistant centre party is good for winning votes and terrible at winning seats.
That’s three questions anyone wanting to set up a new centre party has to answer, just as a preliminary: What does your proposed party stand for? How are you going to build an actual party, not just an HQ? How are you going to win Parliamentary seats and not just accumulate wasted votes?
Once they’ve got the answers to those, then we can move on to the more important ones, like how are they going to actually work in the current British party system. But we’ll save the advanced questions until we’ve got answers to the basic ones.
It shouldn’t (in principle) be that hard to sort out a manifesto. I might not like it but Osborne/Blairism with a dash of “let’s not destroy our country by stupidly leaving the EU” would contrast sufficiently w/ Lab & Tories. I presume the key advantage wrt to LDs would be getting existing MPs to defect. Also, LDs at the moment are “centre w/ dash of centre-left” – I’d expect any new party to be trying to cast May as Corbyn-Right and be a centre-right party.
Voters? If you have enough money maybe you can Cambridge Analytica this problem.
It seems to me the key problem is the party, particularly local party infrastructure. That said, the fines are basically a non-barrier if you find backers with enough money. Maybe we’re seeing the end of local party setups?
Fully accept btw that more likely explanation is “Blair/Osb” are dreaming & it’ll never work out. But it is interesting to me that ABanks thinks he can do similar.
The difference, I think, is that Banks probably isn’t expecting to be swept into power (at least, not in the short to medium term) but wants to have a platform to try and skew everything more fascist.
I presume that no-one thinks a new centre party would win a majority? (If so, delusions running high.)
Rather that, esp with defections could get a solid 100+ seats and a hung parliament.
(Altho that calculation, given Lab weakness requires taking more seats off the Tories, which is not a given.)
It also assumes that the LDs are going nowhere.
I should say, I’m not convinced by the above, it puts a lot of faith in “digital politics” but I think it’s interesting to consider that we don’t actually have a good handle on how powerful e.g. FB targeting is for GOTV, etc.
Sadly, I think delusions are running high. I can’t see some of the people floating around this imagining that 100 MPs and a shot at being the Opposition in the future would count as a success. If they did, they’d join the Lib Dems – and it does remind me of those people who were moaning after 2005 that Kennedy should have done better, then found out that things got worse when they replaced him.
On your ‘digital politics’ point, I think the problem with extrapolating from Brexit and Trump is that they were playing off existing anti-immigrant discourses and giving people who would happily rant about it in the pub a chance to express that at the ballot box. Using it to try and create something from new, especially in the face of a mostly hostile media would be something very different.
The last expose of Cambridge Analytica lost my attention slightly when the author had to come up with an example of the kind of spooky hyper-personalisation it made possible, and it consisted of doing an anti-Castro mailout in a district known as ‘Little Cuba’. I think the party workers might have been able to come up with that one.
As for Osborne – why? I can’t see why he’d have any credibility with anyone, other than the fact of (a) having been CotE and (b) having fallen out with Theresa May – and (b) wasn’t his doing, and he was lousy at (a). All he ever did as Chancellor was set an artificial target, slash public services to meet it, miss the target, cut services some more, pull a huge range of short-termist wheezes to push spending back and bring revenue forward, and miss the target again. Also, hasn’t he got enough jobs already?
It’s like most times when the media look into how elections are run and gasp in amazement at things that have been routine practice for all parties for ages. There are always people with great ideas for campaigning to whom you have to explain it very politely that we’ve either been doing it for years, or it costs way too much to do it and still stay within a campaign budget.
As for Osborne, I can only assume he suffers from inverted Impostor Syndrome in which he imagines he’d be perfect for every job that comes along. Though the other thought is that I think the chronology works out for him approaching Farron with his ‘Democrats’ idea, Farron telling him why it won’t work and Osborne deciding that he’ll instead look to steer himself back to power through the Standard editor’s office and City Hall.