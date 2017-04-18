I’m still debating whether to follow the example of 2010 and 2015 and do a daily general election post here. Part of me feels like I should if only solidarity with the academics who about elections and have suddenly found that they’ve now got to add ‘write an election book’ into their already overstuffed 2017 diaries. While I debate that, here’s the first of my election hot takes, as everyone with a blog is mandated by law to do at least one of these today.
This election has the potential to start rebuilding the Liberal Democrats as a Westminster force after the catastrophe of 2015. However, what Tim Farron has to be careful of is not falling into the trap of the Alliance in the 80s (and, to some extent, Clegg in 2010) of piling up lots of votes but not turning them into seats. To do that – and to have any chance of denying Theresa May an overall majority in Parliament on May 9th – I think he needs to do three things.
1) Keep up what he’s done for the last four hours – The party’s press team was on the ball, getting out press statements as May was speaking, and Tim was quickly delivering a clear and confident statement about the party and its prospects. Some of the framing was slightly lucky, but in PR terms, the fact that he was making his statement in the Cornish sun surrounded by activists while Jeremy Corbyn’s was delivered indoors in an empty room, is a good start at delivering the image of him and the party as active and campaigning. He (and the rest of the party) need to keep that up for the next seven weeks.
2) Make a statement about coalition – 2010-15 is still an albatross around the party’s neck, and ‘you’ll just go into coalition with the Tories again’ is still being repeated as a reason not to vote Lib Dem. He should look at the way Theresa May has pitched this election – her vision for Brexit against all those opposed – and take it as an opportunity. A statement on the lines of ‘Theresa May is committed to delivering a hard Brexit which we’re totally opposed to. There are no circumstances under which we could enter a coalition with the Conservatives or support them in Government after this election.’ would be entirely in line with the party’s policy and positioning. With Jeremy Corbyn talking about a ‘Brexit that works for you’, it would be a clear positioning of the party as the real opposition on the key issue of this election.
3) Make alliances with others – Given the current state of the polls, the only way to deny the Tories a majority is with widespread tactical voting. The only way to have a chance of getting widespread is for the parties to actively encourage it. Tim needs to demonstrate a real commitment to this and there’s an easy way for the party to do it: announcing we’re not going to oppose Caroline Lucas in Brighton Pavilion. We already know she’s in favour of cross-party pacts, and making a clear signal like that is the opportunity for Lib Dems, Greens, Plaid Cymru, anti-Brexit Labour and Tories, and others to get together and work out where and how we can make deals for local electoral alliances. This election is too important for everyone to sit around waiting for someone else to make the first move, and Tim can use this opportunity to build a strong Parliamentary force against May’s Brexit.
Our political climate is changing rapidly, and this election will help create the future political rules of this country. It’s a time to take risks, not play it safe, and Tim needs to take the chance to put the Liberal Democrats at the heart of the new politics.
Another thing we could do is to have a chat with the Greens about the handful of seats with Labour Leave MPs (Kate Hoey, most prominently, but there are only ten in total) and see if there’s a deal that could be done. I don’t think any of them are high on either party’s target list, so no-one would be sacrificing much to stand down in a handful.
It would make the point clear that the deal was about Brexit, without the need to agree a complex seats deal across dozens of seats that include ones that it would be tricky to stand down in for local reasons.
I think it has to be based on local deals, but Pavilion would make for an interesting signal, and would be something Tim could deliver because I’d assume Chris Bowers and local party would be willing to stand down given what he wrote in The Alternative and has said about it in public.
I agree with most of the article, particularly the bit about coalition, though i think it should be a more general statement that the liberal democrats wouldn’t go into coalition with anyone who backs brexit (or hard brexit) to allow us to differentiate ourselfs from Labour a bit more.
However l think it is a terrible idea to give Caroline Lucas a free run in Brighton Pavilion (and I am a Lib Dem member who lives in Brighton). She is the incumbent MP, so this isn’t a case of allowing the most progressive candidate a free run to oust a sitting Tory. Furthermore there is essentially zero chance of the Tories gaining Brighton, because it is an incredibly Liberal city which voted strongly for remain. Not putting forward a candidate in the seat would just be denying liberal democrats the chance for their own party and is very counter productive for the party’s development in city.
It would be bad for Lib Dems in Brighton in the medium term, yes. But it would be a very useful signal that would probably stop Greens campaigning hard in *many* of our target seats, and might make the difference in, say… six seats?
I haven’t looked at the numbers in our target seats in any detail so I will have to take your word for it when you say it is 6. Of course we don’t want the Greens campaigning hard in any areas where we have a good chance of gaining a seat. And I would have no problem with a reciprocal agreement where we take it easy (or even not put forward candidates) if the Green party is ahead of us in the polls in any of their targets – perhaps Bristol.
However, any such agreement really shouldn’t include constituencies where there is already a sitting MP (Lib Dem or Green). There are lots of places which are quite liberal (Brighton, Cambridge, parts of London and Bristol etc), where the election isn’t an old fashioned right vs left argument, and where competition between the liberal leaning parties and the opportunity to vote out the incumbent is really important.
In 2010 we got carried away by the “Clegg surge” and spent time on seats we didn’t really have much chance of winning. Cautious ambition should rule us now. No losing Oxford West by piling into Oxford East! Tory telephone canvassing probably gave them a more accurate idea of the real position than we had: we ended up winning relatively few seats by small margins, while those we lost by small margins were numerous. In 2015 we were chasing some no-hope seats (Clegg admirer candidates may have been a factor) just as we were losing places like Eastbourne, Twickenham, Cambridge and Torquay by very small margins.
Deals with the Greens and Plaid Cymru suit me fine if the local parties agree. I just don’t think there’s time to hammer out any kind of deal with Labour, even ignoring the Corbyn problem.
Oh well, bang go 2) and 3). I’m amazed that they haven’t slammed the door shut on another Conservative/Lib Dem coalition – it’s strategically stupid and tactically suicidal.