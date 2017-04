A new Medium

Just a quick announcement to let people know that I’m now cross-posting articles from here to Medium, so if you use it you can follow and recommend my writing there. Click here to see my stories.

This will still be the principal place for my blogging, but having another outlet doesn’t seem to harm the number of readers I get, and might even raise my profile.

