2017 General Election Diary Day 11: Too many votes, too many votes…

This is going to be a short entry for today, because I’ve left it till quite late in the day before writing it and also there’s not usually much in the way of election news on a Saturday. It’s not quite the politico’s day off (there are all sorts of doors to be knocked on) but there’s a sense of everyone knowing that it’s not a big day for watching the news. At the weekends, the Sunday papers and TV political show circuit are the most important thing and everyone’s waiting to see what bombshells get dropped through those.

I’ve also reaching a point of meta-weariness with ‘strong and stable’ (which, thanks to a certain professor of my acquaintance is now triggering Hear’Say in my head whenever I see it) where I’m not just tired of hearing that Theresa May has been declaiming it to an audience in a half-empty village hall somewhere in Aberdeeenshire, but I’m also tired of the reaction to people hearing this news, whether they be outraged or prompted into humour by it. It’s now taking on the feeling of being a Stewart Lee routine, in which the punchline is repeated ad infinitum to see just how many times it can be pushed back and forth over the line of being funny/not funny. It’s not an election, but a psychological test of whether we will all have surrendered our own identities by June 8th and merely identify ourselves as ‘Strong and Stable Citizen #12896573’.

Talking of earworms and anti-humour, did you know ‘strong and stable’ also works as a replacement for ‘ Too Many Cooks ‘?

Anyway, let’s jump on to the end, and finally I have a plethora of choice for Election Leaflet Of The Day! There’s Labour, Lib Dem and Tory leaflets to pick from (including a generic Tory one that’ll be great for campaigning in This Particular Town) but I’m going to go for the one with the least direct election content but the most pathos. Someone obviously wasn’t paying attention to the news yesterday and didn’t hear that Isle of Wight Tory MP Andrew Turner got himself into a bit of trouble with his blatant homophobia and decided he wasn’t got stand for re-election. Someone today decided it was time to get out and deliver those leaflets from ‘The Island’s MP’ they hadn’t got around to doing yet. One side of it being nearly blank does suggest he knew there wasn’t going to be a need for any policy promises, though.

Tune in tomorrow when we’ll see if Robert Peston is going to live up to his promise on Have I Got News For You to ask other politicians for their views on sin, and if I have time in the morning, there’ll be a blog post from me on why polling companies asking questions to see if people have fascist tendencies isn’t the problem, it’s the answers we should be worried about.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Reddit



Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Print



Pocket

