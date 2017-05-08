I took the weekend off from blogging, but the regular general election diary posts will resume later today. However, while I was out yesterday an idea struck me for a prediction contest for a difference.
There are plenty of people out there asking for your election predictions in terms of how many seats different parties will win etc, but none that I’m aware of asking you to predict what this will mean to the electoral geography of the country. So that’s what I want this contest to consider.Back in December, prompted by a thought about the Copeland by-election, I catalogued all the three-party constituency tripoints in the UK. These are the points where three constituencies meet, and each of those three constituencies are represented by a different party. At the time I wrote that, a point near Grizedale Tarn below Fairfield was where Labour Copeland, Tory Penrith & The Border and Liberal Democrat Westmorland & Lonsdale all met, though the Tory win in the by-election means that is no longer a three-party tripoint, but the Three Shire Stone near Wrynose Pass now is.
So here’s the challenge: name 10 places that will be three-party tripoints after the election. The winner will be the person who gets the most correct, and if there’s a tie between entries then the person who identified the most new tripoints (ones that didn’t exist when Parliament was dissolved and so aren’t mentioned in this post) will be the winner. You only need to name the three constituencies, not who’ll win them, and you can guess at any time up until polls close at 10pm on June 8th. The prize will merely be pride at winning one of the most obscure political prediction contests, unless someone generous out there wants to volunteer something better. Post your answer in the comments, then sit back and pay close attention to the electoral map as it fills in to see how well you’ve done.
If you want to check out where the boundaries are, and which constituencies share tripoints, then the OS’s Election Maps has the official boundaries and the BBC’s 2015 election site has a decent map of who won which seat.
OK, here’s my wild-yet-hopeful stabs in the dark:
1, Dunbartonshire East; Stirling; and Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East
2, Leeds North West; Leeds Central; Leeds North East
3, Sheffield Heeley; Derbyshire North East; Sheffield Hallam
4, OxWAb; Oxford East; Henley
5, Bermondsey and Old Southwark; Cities of London and Westminster; Poplar and Limehouse
6, Hornsey and Wood Green; Tottenham; Enfield Southgate
7, Bristol South; Bristol West; Bristol East
8, Lewes; Brighton Pavillion; Brighton Kemptown
9, Feltham and Heston; Twickenham; Spelthorne
10, Sheffield Hallam; Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough; Penistown and Stocksbridge
Jennie Rigg beat me to the Bristol one! This would assume one of Bristol East or South goes Tory, and West goes Lib Dem or Green.
For true local nerdiness, the actual tri-points I can think of being Bedminster Cricket club (where North Somerset, Bristol West and Bristol South meet); and Totterdown Bridge (where Bristol West, East and South meet).
There is also an an underpass under the M32 near Ikea (where Bristols West, NorthWest and East meet), but this to be a political tripoint, you’d probably be looking at NorthWest going LibDem, West going Green, East going Tory, and South staying Labour. This is not impossible, but would throw up some pretty odd swings across the city.
Awww sorry Matt
1 Belfast East; North Down; Strangford
2 Belfast East; Strangford; Belfast South
3 Belfast East; Belfast North; Belfast South
4 Foyle; East Londonderry; West Tyrone
5 South Down; Newry and Armagh; Upper Bann
6 Bermondsey and Old Southwark; Cities of London and Westminster; Poplar and Limehouse
7 Croydon North; Croydon South; Carshalton and Wallington
8 Carmarthen East and Dinefur; Ceredigion; Brecon and Radnorshire
9 Carmarthen East and Dinefur; Brecon and Radnorshire; Neath
10 Brighton Pavilion; Lewes; Arundel and South Downs