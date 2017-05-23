There’s no election diary today, as there’s no electioneering going on because of what happened in Manchester. It’ll resume at some point in the near future, and I will too. There are lots of words already on what’s happened, and there’ll be lots more to come, and the only advice I’ll give is that if you’re asking yourself ‘is it too soon to write this?’ then yes, it most likely is.
If you want to help in this and future emergencies, then if you can register here to give blood.
I can’t give blood. I am gay and thanks to religiously inspired bigotry I am barred from doing so despite there being no scientific justification for the ban.