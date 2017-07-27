My Political Quarterly article ‘Macron’s lessons for the British centre’ is now available free, so please go read it and tell me how many errors I’ve made in it. It’s based in part on this post I wrote a couple of months ago, so you may find some of it familiar.
There is one other difference between the French and UK systems. There is no UK equivalent to the powerful presidency created by and for De Gaulle. The directly-elected presidency personalises the contest and the fact that the presidential election is held on its own, with National Assembly elections possibly to follow, enables voters to choose between personalities rather than parties. While the UK (at least, the English) electorate is considerably influenced by its perception of the character and capabilities of the potential Prime Ministers, that in turn is greatly influenced by their relationship with their parties. Tony Blair could not have been elected without the appearance that Labour was united behind him. A “centrist” potential Prime Minister not from Labour or the Conservatives would struggle to be taken seriously unless it appeared he had a party or alliance behind him capable of winning and governing and of course (s)he would not win unless his/her supporters won the largest number of constituencies.
More fundamentally, whenever people talk of centrists or centrism, I want to know “In the centre of what, defined by what?” What are the issues on which the Liberal Democrats, for example, inhabit a space roughly halfway between Conservatives and Labour? What are the issues on which they’re not in the centre of the spectrum at all? And which issues are most important?